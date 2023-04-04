The American Heart Association has awarded Southeast Service Cooperative (SSC) national gold-level recognition for its commitments to employee health
and well-being as measured in the Association’s 2022 Workforce Well-being Scorecard. SSC was one of just three small employers in the nation to be awarded gold-level status.
The scorecard evaluates factors such as mental health policies, organizational well-being strategies to address burnout, health equity measures, employee financial resources, and more to provide a comprehensive assessment of an organization’s culture of health.
Research has shown that supporting the mental and physical well-being of employees is vital to driving productivity, engagement, and successful business outcomes. By investing in a culture of health in the workplace, organizations can improve employee retention and bolster their organizational reputation.
“We are honored to be recognized by the American Heart Association for our commitment to employee health and well-being and our continued efforts to promote equity,” said SSC Executive Director Steve Sallee. “Our organization is dedicated to creating a culture that is safe, supportive, and provides opportunities for everyone to reach their full potential — in and out of the workplace.”
The Workforce Well-being Scorecard is a key component of the Association’s Well-being Works Better platform, which helps business leaders unleash the power of a healthy, happy workforce. For more information and a full list of recognized organizations, visit heart.org/workforce.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.