The Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council (SEMAC) announces a call for proposals by individual artists. All proposed projects must begin no earlier than September 1, 2022, and be completed within twelve months, culminating with a capstone event that is accessible and open to the public. Online applications will be available at semac.org/grants/grant-applications.php in late May with a July 1, 2022 submission deadline. The two-part application includes a letter of intent (LOI) stage used as an initial screening. The LOI is due at least one week prior to the submission deadline.
For information about the grant application process, eligibility, or assistance, contact the SEMAC office at 2778 D Commerce Dr. NW, Rochester, MN 55901 or call 507-281-4848. Information may also be found at www.semac.org. With limited funding available each fiscal year, every SEMAC grant category is competitive.
To encourage the development of entirely original artistic works, SEMAC offers two distinct grant categories for individual artists:
Advancing Artist Grants recognize, reward, and encourage outstanding individual artists and provide some financial support to enable them to continue their work. The maximum amount for advancing artists is $5,000.
Emerging Artist Grants offer small but critical support for specific projects by developing artists from all disciplines who are committed to advancing their work. The maximum amount for emerging artists is $3,000.
SEMAC encourages applications from individual artists who identify as members of a BIPOC, PWD, veteran, senior, and/or LGBTQIA2+ community
Proposals will be accepted from individual artists who are age 18 or older on the grant deadline, not currently enrolled in high school, and are full-time residents of the SEMAC region. No matching funds are required for individual artist grants.
SEMAC, a nonprofit arts agency, is designated by the Minnesota State Arts Board as the regional arts council for 11 southeastern Minnesota counties: Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Goodhue, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Rice, Steele, Wabasha, and Winona.
This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through grants from the Minnesota State Arts Board thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts & cultural heritage fund.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.