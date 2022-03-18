The Southeastern Minnesota Multi-County Housing and Redevelopment Authority (SEMMCHRA) announced that Dodge, Goodhue, Wabasha, and Winona counties received a $1,264,312 allocation to provide homeownership opportunities through single-family mortgage revenue bonds. The mortgage offered is a 30-year, fixed-rate loan. These funds are available exclusively to residents in Dodge, Goodhue, Wabasha, and Winona Counties (excluding the cities of Red Wing and Winona) on a first-come, first-served basis!
Qualified first-time homebuyers who meet established income limits may be eligible to receive down payment or closing cost assistance. Funds may be used for the purchase of a new or existing home. The purchase price limit of a home is $311,900.
Home-buyer education is required for some Minnesota Housing Finance Agency loan programs. SEMMCHRA offers home-buyer education classes and home-buyer counseling services.
To obtain a list of local participating lenders, program requirements or information on home-buyer education and counseling, home buyers can contact the Southeastern Minnesota Multi-County Housing and Redevelopment Authority and talk with Tressa at 651-565-2638, ext. 204, or email tsauke@semmchra.org. Visit our website at www.semmchra.org for more information. This is an equal housing opportunity program.
