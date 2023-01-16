The WSU Retiree Center is pleased to announce that the “Is an Electric Vehicle for Me?” Senior U course begins on Wednesday, February 1. The class will run for four weeks from 2:30-4 p.m., and course dates are February 1, 8, 15, and 22. This course will be taught in person on the WSU campus and held in Maxwell Hall, Room 259. All COVID-19 guidelines set forth by the university will need to be followed. Currently masks are not required in campus buildings.
You may have quite a few questions about electric vehicles, but where can you turn for answers? What is real versus myth, spread by fear of the unknown? This course consists of four lectures and discussions aimed at providing participants with the benefit of seven years of real-life experiences and information resources. Armed with such knowledge, each participant will be better able to assess for
themselves whether electric vehicles should be in their future or not. Week one of the course will discuss the history of electric vehicles, demographics, current trends, and other relevant issues. Week two will examine common misinformation and myths about electric vehicles, and week three will explore various aspects of charging electric cars. Finally, week four will cover maintenance, insurance, incentives, and how shopping for an electric vehicle can be different.
This course is being taught by Tom Ezdon. Tom Ezdon is a retired risk management consultant to the banking industry. He has learned about electric cars through ownership since 2015. Through his personal experience of owning three different electric cars, numerous cross-country electric car trips, and earning a spot as one of Tesla’s Full Self-Driving software beta testers, Tom will help answer the question many are pondering – is an electric car for me? This is Tom’s first time teaching a Senior U course. We are excited to have him on board.
We still have openings in the class, so please register soon if you’re interested: bit.ly/3VKo8Y7.
