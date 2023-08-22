The Winona State University (WSU) Retiree Center is pleased to announce the “World History Multimedia Presentations” Senior U course begins on Monday, September 11. The class will run for four weeks from 10-11:30 a.m.; course dates are September 11, 18, and 25 and October 2. This course will be taught in person on the WSU campus and held in Maxwell Hall, Room 158.
This course will be a series of multimedia presentations dealing with art, literature, music, architecture, religion, and historical events of The Renaissance, gothic and Roman architecture, The French Revolution and Napoleon, restoration of the Minnesota State Capitol, and the discovery of the tomb of Tutankhamun.
This course is being taught by Gene Pelowski. Gene taught advanced world history at Winona Area Public Schools for 37 years. He has acted as a State Representative in the Minnesota House of Representatives for the past 38 years. He currently chairs the Higher Education Finance and Policy Committee.
Please register soon if you’re interested: bit.ly/3HYQGbY.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.