The WSU Retiree Center is pleased to announce “The Healing Forest: An Introduction to Nature and Forest Therapy” Senior U Lite course begins on Wednesday, September 20. The class will run for two weeks from 1-2:30 p.m.; course dates are September 20 and 27. The first class period will be taught in person on the WSU campus in Maxwell Hall, Room 257. The second class period will be held at Whitewater State Park. This class is free, but we do ask for a goodwill donation to be made to the Friends of Whitewater State Park.
Come learn about the healing power of nature and how being outdoors can enhance your physical, mental, and spiritual well-being. We will explore the science behind what happens in our bodies when we spend time outdoors, and we will practice some simple forest therapy activities you can do at home or in a nearby park.
This course is being taught by Sara Holger. Sara has been an environmental educator since 1994 and has worked as an interpretive naturalist for Minnesota State Parks since 1999. She is currently the lead interpretive naturalist at Whitewater State Park. Since 2016, she has been involved in the Park Rx effort to promote outdoor activity for health and well-being. In 2021, she completed her nature and forest therapy guide certification.
