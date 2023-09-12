The WSU Retiree Center is pleased to announce the “Mental Health First Aid for Adults” Senior U course begins on Thursday, October 5. The class will run for five weeks from 1-3 p.m.; course dates are October 5, 12, 19, and 26 and November 2. This course will be taught in person on the WSU campus and held in Maxwell Hall, Room 257.
Mental health concerns continue to rise dramatically. “Mental Health First Aid for Adults” will examine the prevalence, incidence, and front-line management of mental health illness in our communities. Participants in this course will have the opportunity to become Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) certified through the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). Mental Health First Aid USA is a public education and prevention tool designed to improve knowledge of mental health issues and give participants the skills to intervene effectively with those experiencing a mental health problem.
A requirement of MHFA USA (certifying body) program is that each participant have a participant manual ($18.95). The manual provides more detailed information about the content that will be presented in class. The cost of the manual is added to your course fee at the time of registration.
Finally, to become certified in Mental Health First Aid, participants will need to use their personal computer or smartphone and email to establish a secure, online account with Mental Health First Aid-USA. A small portion of in-class work (a knowledge pretest, post-test, and course evaluation) will be completed together using your personal digital device. MHFA-USA uses this anonymous information to assess course effectiveness and instruction. Week one of the course will discuss Mental Health First Aid, the connection between culture and health, and the role of the Mental Health First Aider. Week two will cover mental health and mental health disorders, mental health stigma, risk factors and protective factors, and the spectrum of mental health interventions. Week three will include common disorders in U.S., Mental Health First Aid Action Plan, the importance of early intervention, and the differences between crisis and noncrisis interactions. Week four will cover crisis situations and your role, panic attacks, traumatic events, nonsuicidal self-injury, substance use crisis, and psychotic states. Week five will continue examining crisis situations and your role, along with suicidal thoughts and behaviors, your safety, your role, de-escalation strategies, self-care for adults, and a self-care action plan.
This course is being taught by Connie Mettille. Professor Mettille has over 30 years of classroom experience, including elementary, middle school, and high school teaching and coaching assignments, as well as experience teaching, coaching, and researching in the university setting where her emphases are pedagogy across the lifespan and behavioral interventions. She is currently an assistant professor in the health, exercise, and rehabilitative services department at Winona State. This is Connie’s first time teaching a Senior U course. We are excited to have her on board.
We still have openings in the class, so please register soon if you’re interested: bit.ly/3HYQGbY.
