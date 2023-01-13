The WSU Retiree Center is pleased to announce the “The U.S. Supreme Court and The Constitution Today” Senior U course begins on Friday, January 27. The class will run for four weeks from 2:30-4:30 p.m., and course dates are January 27, February 3, 10, and 17. This course will be taught in person on the WSU campus and held in Maxwell Hall, Room 259. All COVID-19 guidelines set forth by the university will need to be followed; currently, masks are not required in campus buildings.
The U.S. Supreme Court has certainly made a lot of news recently; its last term dealing with issues such as abortion, gun control, and religion was arguably its most consequential in decades. This course will examine the current term of the Court beginning in October 2022, in which the Court will be examining issues of affirmative action, LGBTQ rights and religion, and election law, among other topics. Enrollees will gain a greater understanding of the legal and political forces that will likely shape the Court’s resolution of the controversies before them. Week one of the course will discuss abortion and interstate commerce, and week two will cover equal protection and affirmative action. Week three will focus on LGBTQ rights and religious refusals to serve. Week four will conclude with discussion of election law.
This course is being taught by Dr. Matt Bosworth. Dr. Bosworth is a political science professor at Winona State. Most of his classes at WSU examine the intersection between law and politics, including constitutional law, administrative law, civil rights and civil liberties, judicial process and politics, Constitutional politics, and the First Amendment. This will be the fifth class that Dr. Bosworth has taught for Senior University. His previous classes have been incredibly popular and well-received. We are very excited to have him teaching for us again this semester.
We still have openings in the class, so please register soon if you’re interested: bit.ly/3VKo8Y7.
