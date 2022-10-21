The WSU Retiree Center is pleased to announce the “Abolitionists, Underground Railroad, Freedmen's Bureau: The Winona Connection” Senior University course begins on Tuesday, November 1. The class will run for six weeks from 2-3:30 p.m., and course dates are November 1, November 8, November 15, November 22, November 29, and December 6. This course will be taught in a hybrid model. This means that you can come to class in-person on campus, or you can participate in the class via Zoom. The Zoom ID and password will be sent to all registrants a week ahead of the class start date. For those who wish to attend in person, the class will be held in Stark Hall 103. All COVID-19 guidelines set forth by the university will need to be followed; currently masks are not required in campus buildings.
This course uses examples of individuals in the Winona area to develop an overview of the history of anti-slavery and Black rights activities in America before, during, and after the Civil War. The instructor will share the motivation, methodology, and findings of her research on local abolitionists and (probable) Underground Railroad. Students will “meet” abolitionist Winona settlers who were antebellum activists, missionaries, politicians, soldiers in the U.S. Army Colored Troops, and people who volunteered after the war to work with the Freedmen’s Bureau, Freedmen’s aid societies, and schools. Through discussion and questions, students will reflect on how local history fits into, and expands, current understanding of abolitionist activity in Minnesota and America. Print and internet resources will be recommended. Week one of the course will provide an introduction to abolitionism, along with discussion of local abolitionists. During weeks two and three, the course will continue to explore local abolitionists of various walks of life. Weeks three and four will discuss the Underground Railroad in the area. Week five will examine troops of color during the Civil War, along with the Freedmen’s Bureau and other aid societies. Week six will discuss anti-slavery politicians.
The class is being taught by Carol Jefferson. Carol Jefferson is a retired WSU biology professor, a lifelong history buff, and the archivist of First Congregational Church of Winona. To date, she has presented seven public lectures on her research, written five locally published papers for the general reader, been interviewed by journalists, and recorded for the Minnesota Historical Society’s Living History project. She has read hundreds of relevant books and papers, visited Underground Railroad sites, and studied materials in archives from across the country.
We still have openings in the class, so please register soon if you’re interested: mnscu.rschooltoday.com/public/getclass/category_id/219/program_id/37/.
