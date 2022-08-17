“The Fossils of the Driftless Area” Senior U course begins Thursday, September 1. The class will run for six weeks from 2-4 p.m., and course dates are September 1, September 8, September 15, September 22, September 29, and October 6. There is also a half-day field trip that will be held on Saturday, October 1. This course will be taught in person on the Winona State University (WSU) campus and held in Science Lab Center, Room 184. All COVID-19 guidelines set forth by the university will need to be followed; currently, masks are not required in campus buildings.
The Driftless Area of Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa escaped much of the scouring and sediment deposition caused by continental glaciers during the last Ice Age. Consequently, the region preserves a rich fossil record that stretches from 500-million-year-old ocean floor communities to 10,000-year-old mammoths and mastodons. This course surveys the animals and environments preserved in the fossil record of the Driftless Area. Classes will be a mix of lectures and hands-on activities. Week one will cover a brief history of life and the Driftless Area, using rocks and fossils to interpret environments. Week two will discuss the biosphere and ecology and trace fossils. Week three will examine the Cambrian Period and the rise of macroscopic life, looking at microfossils, biostratigraphy, and trilobites. Week four will focus on the Ordovician Period and the radiation of life, looking at brachiopods and molluscs. Week five will be the half-day field trip (on Saturday). And week six will discuss the vertebrate fossils of the Cretaceous and Pleistocene Periods, along with wrap-up of the field trip.
The class is being taught by Lee Beatty. He has been a member of the WSU geoscience department faculty since 2008 and teaches several earth history and paleontology courses. Lee received his Ph.D. in paleontology in 2003, with a focus on invertebrate predator/prey ecological interactions in the fossil record. His recent work involves the fossil ecosystems of the dinosaur-rich Hell Creek Formation of North Dakota. This is Lee’s second time teaching for Senior University. His first course was “Dinosaurs of the Great Plains” in fall 2019. We are very excited to have him teaching for us again this semester.
We still have openings in the class, so please register soon if you’re interested: mnscu.rschooltoday.com/public/getclass/category_id/219/program_id/37/.
