The Sequoia Bridge Marathon has a rich history. The first competition was held in 1958 and was hosted by the Portia Club. The Portia Club continued to sponsor the marathon for 42 years, transitioning to the Sequoia Society during the 2000-2021 season. Thousands of dollars have been donated to local charities by both clubs throughout the years, thanks to the bridge players in our community. This year we have continued playing with a combination of in-person matches and playing online on Trickster. Without this option, we wouldn’t have been able to continue this event for the past 64 years. This has also allowed some snowbirds to still compete from different locations around the country.
Teams are now forming for our 2022-2023 season. We will continue playing in a hybrid format of Trickster along with the option of playing your match in person, if all four players are in agreement. Please contact Lynne Beier (lbeier@hbci.com) or Gretchen Erwin (gretchenerwin10@gmail.com), if you would like to join.
The Sequoia Bridge Marathon recently awarded their winners from the 2021-2022 year. Here are the scores for our winners with the overall top pair being a new duo comprised of Jim Erwin and Brian Behling (31,370 points).
Congratulations to all these winners.
Team One:
- John Rethlefsen and Chris Carroll (29,110)
- Terry Bauer and Jane Brinkman (24,470)
Team Two:
- Gerry Carlson and Brian Behling (30,910)
- Judy Richter and Mary Kosek (29,420)
Team Three:
- Jim Erwin and Brian Behling (31,370)
- Sue Hauser and Marilyn Ducett (28,840)
Team Four:
- Chris Carroll and Chuck Bentley (28,830)
- Laura Behling and Brian Behling (25,830)
Team Five:
- Patte Peterson and Pauline Christensen (24,430)
