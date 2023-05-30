The Sequoia Society recently hosted the annual end-of-the-year party for the Sequoia Bridge Marathon. For 65 years, 1958-2023, the Bridge Marathon has been a part of the Winona community. The playing fees for the marathon along with Sequoia member donations have helped support the following organizations: Little Warriors Drumline, Winona Volunteer Services, Catholic Charities, the Winona Advocacy Center, Hiawatha Mental Health Center, and Habitat for Humanity.
This year’s winners include: Overall winner - Brian Behling and Gerry Carlson; Team One: first place - Brian Behling and Jim Erwin, second place - Laura Behling and Peg Carlson; Team Two: first place - Chris Carol and John Rethlefsen, second place - Mary Kosek and Judy Richter; Team Three: first place - Brian Behling and Gerry Carlson, second place - Lynne Beier. and Gretchen Erwin; Team Four: first place - Brian Behling and Laura Behling, second place - Marilyn Ducett and Cindy Marek; and Team Five: first place - Ursula Hogenson and Kay Theurer, second place - Pauline Christensen and Patte Peterson.
