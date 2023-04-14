The Serra Club will be holding its fundraiser, a chicken-que, and silent auction on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Winona from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. in Holy Family Hall. The silent auction will feature four Minnesota Viking Football tickets for club house seats. There are many interesting items including jewelry to bid on.
The chicken-que tickets are $12 and includes a half chicken, baked beans, coleslaw, and a dinner roll. Pre-sale is recommended and honored from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Serra Club is partnering with Winona Catholic youth to help them to fund Steubenville, Camp Summit, and NCYC. For tickets see any Winona Catholic parish, any participating youth, and Midtown Foods.
