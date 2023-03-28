On Sunday, April 23, 2023, the Winona Serra Club will hold a chicken-que and silent auction at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart. This event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Holy Family Hall. The tickets are $12, and the meal includes a half-chicken, coleslaw, baked beans, and a dinner roll. Presale is recommended and honored from 11-1 p.m. Tickets may be available at the door. There will be beverages and baked goods for sale. The Serra Club is partnering with the Winona Catholic youth to help them fund Steubenville, Camp Summit, and NCYC. For tickets, see any Winona Catholic parish, any participating youth, and Midtown foods. You may also contact Paula at 507-410-2145.