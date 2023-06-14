The Winona Serra Club would like to thank everyone who helped with and enjoyed a meal at the chicken-que and silent auction at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart. Your support helps our youth to attend Catholic summer camps, which gives these young people an opportunity to talk, learn, and share their faith with others.
The Winona Serra Club invites you to join us. Please keep praying for vocations. Check us out on Facebook in English and in Spanish.
