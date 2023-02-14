The Winona Serra Club will feature two college students to speak about their mission trip to the Dominican Republic in March 2023. The Serra Club will meet on Monday, February 20, 2023, at Saint Casimir's Church at 5:30 p.m. in the lower level. The address is 626 West Broadway Avenue in Winona. All are welcome. Following a light supper, two college students will speak on their mission trip to the Dominican Republic in March 2023. They are Jose Ortega and Taylor Douer, who belong to FOCUS — a Catholic collegiate outreach whose mission is to share the hope and joy of the gospel with college and university students. Jose and Taylor will speak about the water sanitation project run by Blue Missions, an organization that seeks to improve the quality of clean running water to communities in outlying areas by constructing aqueducts. They will be in the Dominican Republic for a week. A priest will accompany them while in this country, and they will attend Mass and a holy hour daily. To learn more about Blue Missions and their mission project, please visit www.bluemissions.org.
