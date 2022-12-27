Peg Carroll was awarded the Thomas P. Couglan Award for her outstanding service and dedication on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Winona. The award was presented by Cathy Ahern, Serra district governor for the Winona-Rochester Diocese.
Peg has been a Serra member for 27 years. She served as the president five times, she also served as the secretary, and she graciously offered to host for Serra Club in her home many times. In the company of her family, the Serra Club honored Peg at a luncheon after she received her award. Bishop Robert Barron came to the luncheon to congratulate Peg. A group of 10 seminarians performed jazz music.
Serra was established in 1939, and it is the only lay organization certified by the Pope to lead the Catholic Church in supporting vocations. If you care about vocations and the future of the Catholic Church, it is time to put your faith into action. Join the Serra Club now for faith devotions, fellowship, and fun. Find out how you can help.
