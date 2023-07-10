On Sunday, May 21, 2023, the Winona Serra Club gave an appreciation luncheon for the youth altar servers and their parents. It was an opportunity to say "thank you" to both the youth and their parents for their time and dedication to serve during the Holy Mass at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart and St. Casimir churches. Father McNea awarded the youth altar servers with a certificate. He also gave the boys a challenge coin that read, “Have you considered becoming a priest?” The Sisters of Mercy, who were present, gave each girl an invitation coin which read, “Have you considered the religious life?” As a special treat, the youth were treated to root beer floats.
The youth altar servers who were recognized included James Bickerstaff, Nathan Burchill, James and William Casselman, Cory Kotsmith, George Lofy, Jillian and Lorelei Macon, Damian, Emmanuel, Gregory, Leonardo, and Louis Martin, Alex and Silvia Martinez, Barry and Marie Perrat, John Ringlien, Nathan Teska, and Anastasia, Grace, and Michael Welch.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.