On Sunday, June 26, 2022, the Winona Serra Club honored the altar servers with a luncheon at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart Church. Father McNea, the pastor, and Mary Nix, president of the Winona Serra Club gave an award to each of the altar servers for their dedication of time, work, and faith to reinforce the importance of the Mass and other services of the Catholic faith.
