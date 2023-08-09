Seven young contestants will compete for $4,000 in scholarships at the Goodview Scholarship Pageant on August 16 during Goodview Days.
The pageant will be held on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at 7 p.m. at the Winona Middle School Auditorium. Risa Borland will provide entertainment and Miss Goodview 2022 Ainsley Rice and Attendants Clarice Potter and Lilly Schell will host, along with Most Congenial Aleyshka Matos.
Tickets are available at Merchants Bank in Goodview and the Goodview City Offices. Please purchase tickets in advance as there are a limited number of tickets available at the door. Ticket cost $5. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. No button needed.
The contestants this year are Amy Remoticado, Emma Hatter, Jasmin Mosher, Lacy Kimmerle, Lauren Kimmerle, Patience King-Henke and Xavier Vargas. The first prize winner will be awarded a $2,000 scholarship and crowned Miss Goodview. First Attendant will receive $1,000, Second Attendant will receive $750, and Most Congenial will receive $250.
