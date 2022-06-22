Due to a three-and-a-half-day work stoppage caused by an outbreak of COVID-19 among the company, Great River Shakespeare Festival has adjusted its preview and opening performance schedule. As previously announced, the performances on June 18, 19 and 22 have been canceled. The schedule from June 23 through July 3 is as follows:
•June 23 at 7 p.m. — No performance (originally a preview of “The African Company Presents Richard III”)
•June 24 at 7 p.m. — “The African Company Presents Richard III” preview (originally “Twelfth Night” opening)
•June 25 at 7 p.m. — “Twelfth Night” preview (originally “The African Company Presents Richard III” opening)
•June 30 at 7 p.m. — “Always ... Patsy Cline” preview (originally “The Taming of the Shrew” preview)
•July 1 at 7 p.m. — “Twelfth Night” opening (originally “The Taming of the Shrew” preview)
•July 2 at 1 p.m. — No performance (originally “Twelfth Night”)
•July 2 at 7 p.m. — “The African Company Presents Richard III” opening (originally “The Taming of the Shrew” opening)
•July 3 at 3 p.m. — No performance (originally “The African Company Presents Richard III”)
•July 3 at 7 p.m. — “Always...Patsy Cline” opening (originally no performance)
The schedule for the remainder of July will follow the previously announced schedule with the exception of “Always ... Patsy Cline” replacing performances of “The Taming of the Shrew.”
Individuals who have tickets to canceled performances will be contacted by the box office personnel to discuss exchanges to another performance or a refund. They can also contact the box office directly at 507-474-7900 or boxoffice@grsf.org.
Union safety guidelines require Great River Shakespeare Festival to pause in-person work whenever there are five or more active COVID-19 cases within its 101-member company. The festival encourages audience members to wear masks to all performances to help protect the health of the company and fellow theater-goers and to avoid further work stoppages.
