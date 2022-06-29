The Winona County Water Patrol is once again out patrolling the Mississippi River. During the summer months we have at least two deputies on duty over the weekends. We’d like to remind boaters, swimmers and fishermen to be safety conscious.
The Sheriff’s Office would like to personally send a thank you out to “Bloedow Bakery” and “Lakeview Drive Inn” for their continued support for our “Wearing Your Life Jacket” program. They have graciously provided certificates to the Sheriff’s Office for more than a decade. When a Water Patrol Deputy sees someone wearing their life jacket we issue them a certificate good for a Flavorburst cone or small home-brewed rootbeer at Lakeview or a cookie or donut from Bloedow’s.
Please, always wear your life jacket when on the river. We always have and always will respond immediately to help those that need it but we really don’t want to get called to search for you or your loved one.
Thank you to Lakeview and Bloedows, we truly appreciate your strong support.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.