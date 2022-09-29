From: Gundersen Health System
For most people, developing shingles isn’t something they’ll have to think about until they’ve past the half-century mark in age. But for a growing number, the viral infection associated with painful rashes is showing up much earlier, giving healthcare professionals a reason to reconsider at what age a vaccination would be appropriate.
According to Christopher Tookey, M.D., a family medicine clinician at Gundersen Health System, the overwhelming majority of people who contract shingles are over the age of 65. And of those age 75-80, almost half will have had a bout of the disease if they’ve not been vaccinated, which typically happens at around age 50.
But there are a few populations of people where shingles may show up long before the opportunity for vaccination is available. For example, doctors have seen cases in women who’ve recently delivered a baby. The reasons why aren’t clear, Dr. Tookey said, but may involve a postpartum imbalance in hormones, as well as the sleep deprivation associated with raising a newborn. On the other end, women going through menopause in their 50s could also be susceptible. But it’s not just women.
“Another population is people who are younger having surgeries or severe illnesses, or maybe they have an immune condition,” Dr. Tookey said. “That’s less common, but you’ll still see it.”
Shingles is caused by the varicella virus, the same one that becomes chickenpox in children. Though chickenpox clears up, the virus remains dormant in the body, eventually reactivating as shingles years later. Unlike chickenpox, shingles concentrates on a small portion of the body, though the infected area can be intensely painful.
One telltale sign of shingles, Dr. Tookey said, is a tingling or burning sensation on one part of the body that’s present a day or two before the rash shows up. That sequence, he said, is unique to shingles.
“That’s shingles until proven otherwise,” he said.
Avoiding that unpleasant experience is what makes getting the shingles vaccine sound medical advice. Dr. Tookey said a shot at age 50 gives the vaccine 7-10 years to boost the immune system before the most common age to contract shingles arrives. There’s a chance that guidance could change though.
“With the chickenpox vaccine coming out in 1995, there’s just so much less chickenpox in our community,” Dr. Tookey said, “so I think there’s going to be some rumblings down the road of moving that age up, but I’m not sure when that would be.”
Personally, however, Dr. Tookey hasn’t seen many cases of shingles in those younger than 50. Of the 15-25 cases he might treat in a year, only one might fall outside the average age range.
“It’s still pretty rare, at least for me, but it’s out there,” he said. “It’s really unfortunate. It’s unlucky.”
Should you suspect you’ve contracted shingles, Dr. Tookey says making an appointment with your healthcare provider within 72 hours is your best first step. Early treatment decreases the amount of time the painful lesions are present, as well as pain that persists for longer than three months.
If you have questions about shingles or the shingles vaccine, talk with your primary care provider. Information about the shingles vaccine, as well as other immunizations, can be found at www.gundersenhealth.org/services/pediatric-care/primary-care/immunizations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.