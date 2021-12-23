Kati Stoltman is conducting a shoe drive on January 2, 2022, to raise funds for a medical service trip to Costa Rica. Kati will earn funds based on the total weight of the shoes collected, as Funds2Orgs will purchase all of the donated footwear. Those dollars will benefit her medical service trip to Costa Rica with Vida Volunteer, and shoe donations will also support micro-enterprises in developing nations and reduce what goes into landfills. Anyone can help by donating gently worn, used or new shoes at Central Lutheran Church. There will be a drive-through donation drop from 2-4 p.m. on January 2, 2022.
All donated shoes will then be redistributed throughout the Funds2Orgs network of micro-enterprise partners in developing nations. Funds2Orgs helps impoverished people start, maintain, and grow businesses in countries such as Haiti, Honduras and other nations in Central America and Africa. Proceeds from the shoe sales are used to feed, clothe, and house their families. One budding entrepreneur in Haiti even earned enough to send to her son to law school.
“I am excited about the shoe drive," said Kati Stoltman. "I know that most people have extra shoes in their closets they would like donate to us and help those less fortunate become self-sufficient. It’s a win-win for everyone.”
By donating gently worn, used and new shoes to Kati, the shoes will be given a second chance and make a difference in people’s lives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.