The Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge, Winona District will be closing the Mertes’ Slough Landing on Highway 54/43 near Winona, beginning Monday, November 14, 2022, to make repairs to the shoreline. No walk-in access will be allowed during the closure. The landing is expected to re-open on Monday, November 21, 2022.
Questions regarding the availability of the Mertes’ Landing can be addressed by calling the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge at 507-454-7351.
