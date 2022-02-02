A 34-year old Inver Grove Heights, Minn., woman, Randi Lynne Murphy, was referred to the county attorney for potential charges of fleeing officers in a vehicle and driving a stolen vehicle following a pursuit. Pending blood-test results, there may also be a potential charge of driving while intoxicated for Murphy, according to the Winona County Sheriff’s Office report.
On February 1 at 5:38 a.m., a vehicle driven by Murphy, according to the report, that was reportedly speeding and going south, passed deputies on Highway 61 near Huff Street. When deputies attempted to pull over the vehicle, it reportedly did not stop, and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit ultimately ended at County Road 17, according to the report. The fleeing vehicle reportedly became stuck in a snowbank.
