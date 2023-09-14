September 18-22, 2023, is Falls Prevention Awareness Week. We want to raise awareness on preventing falls, reducing the risk of falls, and helping older adults live without fear of falling. More than one in four older adults fall every year in the U.S., but falls are not a normal part of aging. There are things you can do, and most falls can be prevented.
Exercising, managing your medications, having your vision and hearing checked, wearing good shoes, and making your home safer are a few steps you can take to prevent falls. Staying active keeps your muscles and joints healthy and strong and keeps you from falling. Of course, talk with your health care provider before starting any new activities or exercises. If a therapist or other health care provider recommends the use of a walker or cane, using that device will further reduce your risk of falling. Finally, talk about falls and your concerns with falling. Your family, friends, and health care provider want to help you.
Carrier Alert is a free service for people who live independently but may have difficulty reaching vital services in case of an accident like a fall or sudden illness. Carrier Alert is made possible through a partnership between the United States Post Office and Great Rivers 211. Call 211 today to get more information on the Carrier Alert program and if it is available in your area!
The Simply Dial 2-1-1: Get connected, get answers column is provided by Great Rivers 2-1-1, an information and referral and crisis line service. Professionally trained staff can answer your questions about local, statewide, and national resources and can assist you with all kinds of life situations and challenges.
This free and confidential service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and serves western Wisconsin, southeastern Minnesota, and northeastern Iowa. Simply dial the three-digit telephone number 2-1-1 or 800-362-8255 to learn more. Language interpretation is available. Chat with us at our website www.greatrivers211.org, or text your zip code to 898211.
