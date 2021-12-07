December is the first month of winter and with winter weather comes snowfall, wet weather, and at times, frigid temperatures. Many communities are affected by the winter months each year. Some people even lose their lives or suffer life-altering effects after interactions with cold weather conditions when not dressed properly or exposed for longer periods of time. Hypothermia is one major threat to public health. One resource that can help prevent hypothermia related illness or injury is community shelter. In the winter months this can also come in the form of warming centers or other public areas where community members can reside to get out of the cold weather conditions Check with your local 2-1-1 to find out more about this resource and if one is available in your area. 2-1-1 can also help with finding other winter related or other general information and referrals. Our professional and caring community resource specialists are available 24/7 and are ready to listen and help with finding a broad array of community referrals. If you or someone you know could use help, simply dial 2-1-1.
The “Simply dial 2-1-1, get connected, get answers” column is provided by Great Rivers 2-1-1, an information and referral and crisis line service. Professionally trained staff can answer your questions about local, statewide, and national resources and can assist you with all kinds of life situations and challenges — available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, free and confidential. Serving Western Wisconsin, Southeasterm Minnesota, and Northeastern Iowa.
Simply dial the three-digit telephone number 2-1-1 or 800-362-8255 to learn more. Language interpretation available. Chat with us or text your zip code to 898211. More information at www.greatrivers211.org.
