This time of year, around Thanksgiving, we are thinking of gratitude and being thankful. Here at 2-1-1, we can help you find resources in your area that may provide holiday meals, baskets, or holiday gift programs for children. This is also a time that gets to be hard for many, with holidays coming up and loved ones not being here. You may be missing them, because it's the first year without them or you may feel the multiple years of heartache that grief brings. We are here to talk and provide supportive listening with compassion and empathy. November 11 is a time we reflect on the service and sacrifice of our veterans on Veterans Day and give thanks to them. We can help with looking for specific resources for our beloved veterans as well. We are filled with gratitude to be able to serve you and are here to provide help in finding a variety of resources and services.
The Simply Dial 2-1-1: Get connected, get answers column is provided by Great Rivers 2-1-1, an information and referral and crisis line service. Professionally trained staff can answer your questions about local, statewide, and national resources and can assist you with all kinds of life situations and challenges.
This free and confidential service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and serves western Wisconsin, southeastern Minnesota, and northeastern Iowa. Simply dial the three-digit telephone number 2-1-1 or 800-362-8255 to learn more . Language interpretation is available. Chat with us at our website www.greatrivers211.org, or text your zip code to 898211.
