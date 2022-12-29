The federal government’s department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has a goal of preventing and ending homelessness. To do this, HUD created Continuums of Care (CoCs) in the mid-1990s to coordinate local access to housing for individuals and families that are homeless or about to be homeless. This access to housing is achieved through housing-related coordinated entry programs, ran by the CoCs. These programs screen individuals for eligibility and help connect them with services or resources to help them prevent or escape homelessness. Individuals are prioritized for coordinated entry based on those with the greatest needs or those who are most vulnerable (i.e., any disabilities, fleeing violence, pregnant, or with children). These programs are person-centered and optimize choice for the individual choosing to participate. These programs often have outreach teams that go out into the community to meet people where they are and seek out those that are living on the streets to tell them about the coordinated entry process. If you are unsure of which agency(s) run your local coordinated entry program or you or someone you know is homeless, reach out to 2-1-1 for information on how to get connected to coordinated entry in your area.
