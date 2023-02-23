Tax planning is something everyone needs to do. Planning helps to ensure your return is made accurately and filed on time. The IRS announced that the deadline to file and pay federal income taxes or request an automatic six-month extension will be Tuesday, April 18, 2023.
Usually, the deadline for taxes is April 15, but that falls on a Saturday in 2023, and Monday, April 17, is Emancipation Day, a holiday recognized in Washington, D.C., where the IRS is headquartered. So, the IRS has decided the federal tax deadline will be Tuesday, April 18, this year.
The IRS's Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) and Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) programs offer qualified individuals free basic tax return preparation. VITA sites offer free tax help to people who need assistance in preparing their own tax returns, including people who generally make $60,000 or less, persons with disabilities, and limited English-speaking taxpayers.
In addition to VITA, the TCE program offers free tax help, especially for those who are 60 years of age and older, specializing in questions about pensions and retirement-related issues unique to seniors.
VITA and TCE sites are located at community and neighborhood centers, libraries, schools, shopping malls, and other similar locations. Looking for a VITA or TCE program? Call 2-1-1. We can help you find options in your local community.
The Simply Dial 2-1-1: Get connected, get answers column is provided by Great Rivers 2-1-1, an information and referral and crisis line service. Professionally trained staff can answer your questions about local, statewide, and national resources and can assist you with all kinds of life situations and challenges.
This free and confidential service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and serves western Wisconsin, southeastern Minnesota, and northeastern Iowa. Simply dial the three-digit telephone number 2-1-1 or 800-362-8255 to learn more. Language interpretation is available. Chat with us at our website www.greatrivers211.org, or text your zip code to 898211.
