February is known for Black History Month, the Super Bowl, Valentine’s Day, and Groundhog Day. It is a time for social gatherings and traditions, a time to reflect on culture and create space for appreciation and history. February is less known for Youth Mental Health Awareness Month, 2-1-1 Day, and National Acts of Kindness Week.
Mental health has been at the forefront of our society with the COVID-19 pandemic. Changes in society have not only affected adults but the mental health of children and youth as well. Many kids and teens left school and their friends for virtual learning and isolation. This has affected their academic levels and their ability to participate in sports and hobbies, and it affected teens’ feelings of connectedness to their communities. 2-1-1 is here during this time of transition. We can provide supportive listening, help during a crisis, or provide mental health or substance use resources such as information on support groups or community counseling agencies for those in need, including teens. We are free, confidential, and here to serve those of all ages and backgrounds.
2-1-1 Day (February 11) celebrates our organization and those who support it in our communities. Did you know most states have a 2-1-1 and that we operate a database with a variety of human service-related resources? Not all centers operate 24/7 as ours does. In addition, Great Rivers 2-1-1 has a crisis line which is a unique resource not every 2-1-1 has. 2-1-1 keeps evolving more and more to serve more people and meet the most prominent needs of our communities. You can go to our website (www.greatrivers211.org) for more details about our history or to order resource materials to advertise our services to the community.
National Acts of Kindness Week is February 17-23. This is a time to participate in spreading kindness and celebrating what kindness can do for each of us. Think of something you can do each day of the week during this time or throughout the week to spread and celebrate kindness with those around you. It will make a bigger impact than you know, and it feels good to be kind.
The Simply Dial 2-1-1: Get connected, get answers column is provided by Great Rivers 2-1-1, an information and referral and crisis line service. Professionally trained staff can answer your questions about local, statewide, and national resources and can assist you with all kinds of life situations and challenges.
This free and confidential service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and serves western Wisconsin, southeastern Minnesota, and northeastern Iowa. Simply dial the three-digit telephone number 2-1-1 or 800-362-8255 to learn more . Language interpretation is available. Chat with us at our website www.greatrivers211.org, or text your zip code to 898211.
