The holiday season can be a joyful time, but it can also be hard for many of us. The good news is there are things we can do to help us enjoy this time of year and create happy memories.
You can try to prevent stress and depression by following a few lifestyle tips. Plan and budget your time and money. Try to stick to healthy eating and sleeping habits. Be sure to make time for self-care, and remember that sometimes we just need some extra help. It is okay to not be okay, and it is okay to ask for help.
There may be reasons why you feel sad; maybe you cannot be with the people you love, or someone close to you has recently died. These are not things in your control, and it is normal to feel sad. Acknowledge this feeling, but if you start to feel lonely, reach out, and try to get out of the house. You could try attending a community or religious event, calling a friend, or call 2-1-1. We are available to listen and provide support. We can help you find out about events, resources, and support in your community.
And be real. The holidays might not be perfect, and you might not do the things you have always done. Even though things might be different, they can still be good. Try to hold onto a few traditions but also open to making new ones.
Remember that those you care about might be feeling down and stressed too, so they might do things that make you feel let down. Give them some grace and understanding.
If you have frequent or overwhelming feelings of sadness or anxiety that do not seem to get better, it is likely time to reach out for help. Watch for changes in your sleep, feelings of irritability or hopelessness, or not wanting to do things you usually enjoy. If these feelings last for a while, contact your health care provider or a mental health professional. And remember, contacting 2-1-1 is a great way to find resources, support, and a listening ear.
