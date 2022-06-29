Each year people gather to celebrate their freedom and independence on the Fourth of July – the nation’s Independence Day. This day often includes cookouts, fireworks, and community festivities for everyone. We should also use this day as a reminder to take care of ourselves and our neighbors, to remember our freedoms and be grateful for our independence.
We can take some time to check on friends, family, and neighbors. Sometimes people around us struggle with their freedom and independence. Fighting against a mental health or substance use problem can make someone feel a lack of control over their lives. Struggling to navigate challenges that come with aging, or the loss of loved ones can also be confusing and overwhelming.
Finding freedom and independence again can be tough to do alone. Great Rivers 2-1-1 is here as a first step to get people connected to the right resources. Whether someone needs help with addiction or mental health to find their freedom again, or aging adults need help maintaining their independence and could use some supportive services, 2-1-1 is here and can help get loved ones headed in the right direction. We are just a call away!
The Simply dial 2-1-1: Get connected, get answers column is provided by Great Rivers 2-1-1, an information and referral and crisis line service. Professionally trained staff can answer your questions about local, statewide, and national resources and can assist you with all kinds of life situations and challenges.
This free and confidential service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week . Simply dial the three-digit telephone number 2-1-1 or 800-362-8255 to learn more . Language Interpretation is available. Chat with us at our website www.greatrivers211.org or text your zip code to 898211.
