We are now in the Dog Days of summer and enjoying all that summer brings. In addition, back-to-school is just around the corner. This means parents and caretakers start to think about gathering school supplies. If you are looking for resources for gathering supplies, we are here to help. We can look in your area to see if any programs are collecting donations or offering free back-to-school supplies for low-income individuals. The hot summer months can bring stress in other areas as well, such as the cost of electrical bills being higher, due to air conditioning needs, or increased spending on food, due to school being out for kids. We can look for programs that may assist if you have an electric disconnect notice or if you need food pantries. We look forward to helping you and meeting you where you are at. Our community resource specialists are just a call, web chat, or text away. Texting is available from 1:30-10 p.m. on Monday through Friday, online chat is available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday through Friday, and our phone lines are 24/7.
The Simply Dial 2-1-1: Get connected, get answers column is provided by Great Rivers 2-1-1, an information and referral and crisis line service. Professionally trained staff can answer your questions about local, statewide, and national resources and can assist you with all kinds of life situations and challenges.
This free and confidential service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and serves western Wisconsin, southeastern Minnesota, and northeastern Iowa. Simply dial the three-digit telephone number 2-1-1 or 800-362-8255 to learn more . Language interpretation is available. Chat with us at our website www.greatrivers211.org, or text your zip code to 898211.
