As the saying goes, April showers bring May flowers. May brings new life but can also bring new challenges with the changing seasons. May is Mental Health Awareness Month. This brings awareness to mental health and tries to help reduce the stigma individuals face who are suffering from a mental illness. Providing support and services for mental health is vital to our society. That is why 2-1-1 has a crisis line and mental health resource line that are available to anyone day or night, 24/7. You don’t have to go through things alone. We are here to support you and assist you with finding help. Self-care and mental wellness are a lifelong journey, but we are just a phone call, text, or chat away to help you get started and get you the support you need.
The Simply Dial 2-1-1: Get connected, get answers column is provided by Great Rivers 2-1-1, an information and referral and crisis line service. Professionally trained staff can answer your questions about local, statewide, and national resources and can assist you with all kinds of life situations and challenges.
This free and confidential service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and serves western Wisconsin, southeastern Minnesota, and northeastern Iowa. Simply dial the three-digit telephone number 2-1-1 or 800-362-8255 to learn more. Language interpretation is available. Chat with us at our website www.greatrivers211.org, or text your zip code to 898211.
