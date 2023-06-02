School’s out for the summer. Kids are enjoying their time away, and families are focusing on summer activities. There are many helpful programs in our communities to help kids stay active, healthy, and keep learning. Many school districts and other community organizations provide free meals to help kids eat well and have enough food to stay active throughout the day in the summer. Most communities have additional food pantries and other services to help families have enough food and other essential supplies. There are a lot of great educational and fun activities to keep young brains active and continuing to learn over the summer. Not sure where to find all these great resources and programs in your community? Give 211 a call, or send us a text or chat with us online. You can also do your own search in our online database, which is open to the public on our website. We can help you find the resources needed for you and your family to have an amazing summer to remember. Then you can all get out there and soak up some summer sun!
The Simply Dial 2-1-1: Get connected, get answers column is provided by Great Rivers 2-1-1, an information and referral and crisis line service. Professionally trained staff can answer your questions about local, statewide, and national resources and can assist you with all kinds of life situations and challenges.
This free and confidential service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and serves western Wisconsin, southeastern Minnesota, and northeastern Iowa. Simply dial the three-digit telephone number 2-1-1 or 800-362-8255 to learn more. Language interpretation is available. Chat with us at our website www.greatrivers211.org, or text your zip code to 898211.
