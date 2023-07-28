Summer is in the dog days now, and school is right around the corner for many in our community. Whether it's preschool, grade school, or college, we have resources for any of these. We can help you navigate these resources and assist with whatever you need. Some resources that come to mind are school supplies, signing up for food assistance programs, and finding counseling. Help your kiddo feel ready to take on a new year. However, preparing for another school year can be an overwhelming time for parents and students too. So, if you need to talk about these stressors, Great Rivers 211 can be a listening ear. We would love to be here for you. Lastly, remember to celebrate International Youth Day on August 12.
The Simply Dial 2-1-1: Get connected, get answers column is provided by Great Rivers 2-1-1, an information and referral and crisis line service. Professionally trained staff can answer your questions about local, statewide, and national resources and can assist you with all kinds of life situations and challenges.
This free and confidential service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and serves western Wisconsin, southeastern Minnesota, and northeastern Iowa. Simply dial the three-digit telephone number 2-1-1 or 800-362-8255 to learn more. Language interpretation is available. Chat with us at our website www.greatrivers211.org, or text your zip code to 898211.
