Winona Steamboat Days and Harbor Masters held their second annual Sip and Celebrate fundraising event on Saturday, May 6, at the American Legion. The event included a wine and beer tasting, sponsored by Hy-Vee, and silent and live auctions. Funds raised from the event were split to support free events during Steamboat Days 2023 and the Winona Area Humane Society (WAHS).
Sip and Celebrate Co-Chairs Debbie Greenwood and Luke Merchlewitz presented Erica and WAHS staff with a check for $3,500.
A huge thank you to the many businesses that donated items to make the auctions a success.
