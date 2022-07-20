Sip and Celebrate supports Steamboat Days, Winona food shelf

Winona Steamboat Days and Harbormasters held their first Sip and Celebrate fundraising event on Saturday, May 7, at the American Legion. The event included a wine and beer tasting with a silent and live auction. Funds raised from the event were split to support free events during Steamboat Days 2022, and $3,500 was donated to the Winona Volunteer Services Food Shelf.
