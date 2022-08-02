Six young women will compete for $4,000 in scholarships at the Goodview Scholarship Pageant on August 17 during Goodview Days.
The pageant will be held on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at 7 p.m. at the Winona Middle School Auditorium. Just For Kix dance group will provide entertainment, and Miss Goodview 2019 Shawnee Andreson and Attendants Macy Pye and Samantha Wangen will host. Tickets are available at Merchants Bank in Goodview and the Goodview City Offices. Please purchase tickets in advance as there are a limited number of tickets available at the door. Ticket cost $8 in advance or $10 at the door. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. No button required.
The contestants this year are Gracey Bauer, Alaina Hemmelman, Aleyshka Matos, Clarice Potter, Ainsley Rice, and Lilly Schell. The first prize winner will be awarded a $2,000 scholarship and crowned Miss Goodview. First Attendant will receive $1,000, Second Attendant will receive $750, and Most Congenial will receive $250.
