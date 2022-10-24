In September, six new members were named to the board of directors of Minnesota State College Southeast Foundation. The new members are Patty Brown, Red Wing Chamber of Commerce (retired); Andrew Kaiser, Dahl Toyota, Winona; Kevin Martin, Winona Area Public Schools (retired); Jerry Miller, Miller Scrap, Winona; Tom Pasch, Merchants Bank, Red Wing; and Katrice Sisson, Winona Health.
They will join six continuing board members: Lyle Blanchard (president), Mike Grove (vice president), John Milek (past president), Yvette Burk, Erik Lawson, and Sharon McCord.
“We are deeply grateful to this group of community leaders for their enthusiasm and interest in actively supporting the work of the Foundation,” said Josiah Litant, executive director of MSC Southeast Foundation and the college’s vice president of strategic initiatives. “They join an already tremendous team of individuals who are champions of our work, our students, and the college.”
“We are looking forward to welcoming and working together with these outstanding new board members to continue to help grow and support the Foundation,” Blanchard said. “We are not only helping to provide opportunities for students, but we are also helping area business and industry by building connections in our communities with the next generation of leaders.”
Litant added, “As the Foundation continues to position itself to strategically grow our assets and our relationships across the region, we will benefit tremendously from the guidance, experience, and vision of our board.”
The mission of the Minnesota State College Southeast Foundation is to support students and to sustain and grow the college through philanthropy, stewardship, and community development. The foundation is a 501c(3) organization governed by an all-volunteer board of directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.