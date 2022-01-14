Spectators will not be permitted at Saint Mary's University Cardinal athletic events for the 10-day period between Jan. 16-26, 2022.
Based on the rapid spread of the Omicron variant in the state of Minnesota and Winona County, all Winona campus students will participate in a "lay low" period as they return to campus from winter break. During this lay low period, spectators will not be permitted at any athletic event.
These measures are temporary in nature and will be reviewed the last week of January to determine what, if any, modifications may be required.
