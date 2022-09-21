Business professionals are invited to the Saint Mary's University’s Winona Campus at 5 p.m. on Thursday, September 29, for a Cardinal Connections networking event with business and communication students, hosted by the School of Business and Technology.
Enjoy food and drinks from 5-7 p.m. in the main entrance of Aquinas Hall while helping our students learn how to network and mingle with other business professionals. Students representing majors in accounting, data analytics, finance, healthcare management, management, marketing, public relations and digital media, and sport management will be in attendance to greet you and share their stories.
Please RSVP by emailing Dean Beckman at dbeckman@smumn.edu.
