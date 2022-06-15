SMU’s Nadeau wins sports writing awards

Saint Mary’s University Sports Information Director Donny Nadeau collected three writing awards as part of the College Sports Information Directors (CoSIDA) Fred J. Stabley Writing Contest, CoSIDA announced Wednesday.
Nadeau landed national runner-up honors in Event Coverage for his story entitled “Shuffle Up And Deal” — previewing the Cardinal baseball team’s preparation for the 2021 NCAA Division III National Tournament.
The “Shuffle Up And Deal” piece was tabbed the District 5 Event Coverage winner, while his story on Cardinal coaches Nick Winecke and John Tschida — “For Winecke & Tschida, It’s A Family Affair” — earned Nadeau district runner-up honors in the Coach/Administrator Profile category.
A total of 387 entries were submitted in the 2021-22 contest. Each category was first judged on the District level, with the district winners then advancing to National consideration. Saint Mary’s is part of District 5, which includes NCAA Division I, II and III schools from Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Ontario, and Manitoba.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.