Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota has partnered with StraighterLine, the leading provider of affordable, online college courses, to create a new pathway for its bachelor’s completion program. Through this partnership, students can take flexible, low-cost, self-paced online courses through StraighterLine and transfer their credits to complete their degree at Saint Mary’s. Students can choose from 60 general education courses in English, mathematics, health sciences, humanities and social sciences, Spanish, and more.
“True to our mission, Saint Mary’s remains committed to supporting the emerging needs of today’s career-focused adult learners,” said Andrea Carroll-Glover, vice provost for Online Strategy and Programs. “The partnership with StraighterLine will enable us to continue to make good on our promise to provide high-quality academic coursework that is affordable, flexible, and tailored to suit the needs of a diverse and evolving student population.”
Saint Mary’s has been accepting credits from StraighterLine for many years prior to the launch of this partnership. Lauran Hundshamer, a 2019 graduate of Saint Mary’s, went through the university’s bachelor’s completion program and now works for StraighterLine. She was able to graduate in 18 months and save $20,000 on the cost of her degree by receiving credit for prior learning and successfully completing nine courses through StraighterLine.
“At 42 years old, I decided to go back to school to finish my bachelor’s degree. I only had 24 credits to transfer in from 1997 and needed 122 credits to graduate. If I were in a traditional setting, it would have taken me three or four years to finish as a full-time student,” said Hundshamer. “Luckily for me, Saint Mary’s bachelor’s completion program offered me a non-traditional path.”
Hundshamer was able to take StraighterLine courses alongside her courses at Saint Mary’s, all while being a full-time working mom.
“I had two kids, both of whom were involved in several sports and activities, and I worked full-time,” said Hundshamer. “Your degree doesn’t need to take you four years to finish. If you have a family or a full-time job, you can still receive an amazing education, and earn your degree on your schedule. I’m living proof of that, thanks to Saint Mary’s and StraighterLine.”
For more information about the bachelor’s completion program at Saint Mary’s University, visit smumn.edu. To see what courses are available through StraighterLine, visit straighterline.com/colleges/saint-marys-university-of-minnesota.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.