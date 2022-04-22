SMU Capstone Habitat

Saint Mary’s University Instructor Patrick O'Shea (back row, far left) and the SMU capstone students present a check to Jessi Darst (front row, center), Habitat for Humanity community engagement coordinator. The Saint Mary's University of Minnesota Capstone Section C students organized a swinging jazz concert with H3O Jazz Trio and raised over $400 for safe, affordable housing here in Winona.