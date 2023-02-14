The general public is invited to the Saint Mary’s Winona Campus on Saturday, February 18, for the university’s annual cross-country ski race.
In-person registration will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Saint Yon’s Valley, where the race will take place. Skiers can also register at smumn.universitytickets.com.
The races will begin at 11 a.m. A full list of races and the times they begin can be found below:
• 10k classic race — 11 a.m.
• 5k classic race — 11 a.m.
• 1k children’s race — 12 p.m.
• 10k skate race — 1 p.m.
• 5k skate race — 1 p.m.
Entry is free for Saint Mary’s students and $15 per race for non-students.
For more information, contact Nick Pritchard at 507-457-1618 or npritcha@smumn.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.