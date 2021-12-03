Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota and the University of San Diego are pleased to announce a new partnership that provides flexibility and an added academic pathway for students studying innovation and entrepreneurship at both schools.
Beginning with the spring semester 2022, students at Saint Mary’s University who successfully complete a graduate certificate in innovation and entrepreneurship can earn six credits in the M.S. in Innovation, Technology and Entrepreneurship program at the University of San Diego. Both programs are taught online, broadening the opportunity for students nationwide to participate.
According to Michelle Wieser, Ph.D., dean of the School of Business and Technology at Saint Mary’s, the partnership celebrates both universities’ missions and service to students. “We share similar missions, and our goals and outcomes for students are closely aligned,” she said. “Together, we will provide students with the best education possible in the areas of innovation, technology, and entrepreneurship.”
Saint Mary’s certificate students can not only continue into a full master's degree with the University of San Diego, their students can also earn our certificate, with those courses counting toward their full program. Students in Saint Mary’s certificate programs have many additional paths they can choose, from taking the one certificate, building micro-credentials of a few certificates, to having a certificate count toward other online degrees.
Wieser says, “We’ve designed our certificate programs to be flexible and beneficial to our students, and this new partnership is another example of how we are thinking outside of the box to help our students excel in their careers.”
Dr. Brian Schmisek, provost and dean of faculties at Saint Mary’s, said, “This partnership continues our efforts to enhance academic options available to our students. Like other such agreements we have signed, this provides Saint Mary’s students with even more degree pathways. Fostering innovation and serving our students are essential elements of our strategic plan and this partnership advances both.”
