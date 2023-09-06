The National Eagle Center is welcoming fall’s arrival with a party, hosting their SOAR: Fall Flight festival the weekend of September 23-24.
Happening the first day of fall, SOAR: Fall Flight will celebrate eagles, fall migration along the Upper Mississippi Flyway, and cultural connections to Native American cultures.
“Fall is a special time along the Upper Mississippi River,” said Ed Hahn, director of marketing and communications at the Center. “It’s a wonderful opportunity to drive through the bluffs and take in the vibrant fall colors and observe the dozens of migrating species that move south through the region. We’re excited to host a SOAR event during the fall for the first time.”
Weekend exhibits and exhibitors include falconer Jackie Fallon of the Midwest Peregrine Society, Effigy Mounds National Monument, the American Eagle Gallery, indigenous artist Inkpa Mani, and Native American artist Dick Mindykowski, member of the Lac Coutre Oreilles Band of Ojibwe.
Premium experiences will include three behind-the-scenes tours each day at 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 2:30 p.m. and an eagle-viewing Habitat Tour both days at 2 p.m. Additional kid and family activities will include migration viewing on the river, button-making stations, and seasonal arts and crafts.
Standard admission prices will apply during the festival: $12 for adults and $10 for youth (4-16). Children ages three and under and National Eagle Center members enjoy free admission. All program seats cost $3.
Doors will open to the public at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 23.
For additional details about SOAR: Fall Flight, please visit nationaleaglecenter.org/soar, email info@nationaleaglecenter.org, or call 651-565-4989.
The National Eagle Center is a world-class museum located in Wabasha. It is the world’s premier resource for impactful eagle education and experiences and offers wild eagle viewing, up-close eagle experiences, daily programs, and the Preston Cook American Eagle Collection. For more information about the National Eagle Center, visit nationaleaglecenter.org, or call 651-565-4989. The National Eagle Center is an equal opportunity provider.
